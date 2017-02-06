Eye care home’s Big Garden Birdwatch is flying high

Care home residents in Eye had their binoculars at the ready last week, as they played their part in the world’s largest wildlife survey.

Care UK’s Hartismere Place spent three days observing the many birds that visited their garden in support of this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

The Care UK team invited Claire Boothby of the British Trust of Ornithology, to join them for the event, who engaged residents in conversations about the wildlife in the local area.

Home manager Marie Reeve said: “Spending time outdoors is important for physical and mental wellbeing, and has many benefits for older people, particularly for those who are living with dementia.

“The sounds of bird song and the appearance of different species can help bring memories to the surface and act as a valuable reminiscence activity.”

Residents also made fat balls to give the birds nourishment over the winter months.