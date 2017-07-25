Eye care home residents and pupils team together to tackle dementia stigma and myths

Pupils and care home residents in Eye have come together in a bid to tackle the myths and stigma surrounding dementia.

Hartismere Place residents were joined by children from St Peter and St Paul CEVA Primary School as part of the Archie Project, an initiative set up by the charity Reminiscence Learning, and introduced by Care UK at the home.

Pupils took time to work with residents on arts and crafts projects and talk about what life had been like when the residents were at school. The afternoon concluded with the children performing an entertaining rap.

The project is a dementia awareness programme, linking schools and care homes together. It is centred around a brightly-knitted scarecrow called Archie, which has been designed to help pupils understand how the condition can affect older people.

Customer relations manager at Hartismere Place, Angela Hodge, said: “The pupils and residents had a wonderful time getting to know each other and sharing stories.

“We believe it is important to learn about dementia from a young age and hope that this project will raise awareness of the condition for pupils, as well as their parents, teachers and the local community.

“We look forward to working with pupils at St Peter and St Paul CEVA Primary School on future projects and hope to build on the friendships which have been forged.”