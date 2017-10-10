Eye care home makes an enterprising move as residents enjoy nostalgic village shop

It was a trip down memory lane for the residents of Hartismere Place care home in Eye, after the opening of an old-fashioned village shop.

The care home enlisted the help of 96 year-old resident Barbara Caller to officially open the nostalgic store, The Chandlery Cabin. Stocked with traditional confectionery, books, and stationery - the shop even has its own vintage-style shop counter and weighing scales.

The name was chosen by Barbara’s grandchildren.