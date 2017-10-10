Search

Eye care home makes an enterprising move as residents enjoy nostalgic village shop

Residents, staff and visitors at Hartismere Place Care Uk care home, home celebrate the opening of their new shop. Emma Smith, Claire Jacobs, Angela Hodge, Lorraine Precey and Barbara Caller. Picture: Lucy Taylor.
It was a trip down memory lane for the residents of Hartismere Place care home in Eye, after the opening of an old-fashioned village shop.

The care home enlisted the help of 96 year-old resident Barbara Caller to officially open the nostalgic store, The Chandlery Cabin. Stocked with traditional confectionery, books, and stationery - the shop even has its own vintage-style shop counter and weighing scales.

The name was chosen by Barbara’s grandchildren.