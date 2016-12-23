Eye care home gives tips to give dementia sufferers some Christmas cheer

A care facility in Eye has put together some timely advice for carers of loved ones living with dementia to help spread the Christmas cheer.

Cathryn Weed, the home manager at Hartismere Place Care Home on Castleton Way, compiled a list of tips for people trying to balance the needs of their relatives with staging enjoyable festivities.

She said: “Christmas is a magical time that should be spent with your loved ones, but it’s important to ensure that family members’ different expectations are all met.”

The tips include getting everyone involved with preparations, reminiscing about past Christmases, playing games and spending time with the outside world and nature.

For more on Hartismere Place, contact 01379 888144.