Eye bed-and-breakfast ‘thrilled’ by national award in recognition of quirkiness

The owners of a long-running bed-and-breakfast business in Eye recall that guests have always commented on their B&B’s quirkiness — and now they have a national award to show for it.

Camomile Cottage, which is based in Brome Avenue, fought off competition from dozens of B&Bs to scoop the prize for Quirkiest Character from the Dorset Cereals B&B Awards, established in 2015 to celebrate five stand-out establishments each year.

Set up 14 years ago following major renovations to a 16th Century farmhouse, Camomile is run by Aly Kahane, who attributes the award, in part, to the wide array of art that fills the B&B, including works by her husband Tim, who was previously an illustrator.

She told the Diss Express: “Who wouldn’t be delighted? There are lots and lots of B&Bs out there, so to be picked is fantastic.

“I quite like the fact we have been chosen for that award. When the guests come down, they say ‘it’s so lovely, it’s so quirky’.

“I think it’s because there’s so many bits and pieces here. There’s an eclectic mix of all sorts of things.”

Mrs Kahane praised their guests for their continued support and for nominating them for the award, stating they had many regulars, as well as visitors travelling from as far away as Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

She added that, over the years, even as the guests changed, the job of running Camomile had not changed, and looking forward, she wanted to keep the B&B exactly as it is.

“The way we are set up, they (the guests) feel like they have got their own cottage,” she said.

“You know the saying — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s intimate and I wouldn’t want to change it.”

To find out more about Camomile Cottage, please call 01379 871355.

Alternatively, you can visit their website by going to www.camomilecottage.co.uk