Eye-based charity set to break record for hosting the world’s longest fashion show

An Eye-based charity is attempting to break records by hosting the world’s longest fashion show next month – lasting 30 hours.

The Blossom Charity, set up to help those who want to reach their full potential, aims to break the Guinness World Record for the title on October 13 and 14.

The charity runs alongside dream on, a Community Interest Company (CIC) that works with businesses to support growth and personal development.

Founder of The Blossom Charity and dream on, Bridget McIntyre, said: “We’ve been working hard to plan a big-scale event and we’ve got some fabulous outfits lined up for our models to wear, with the womenswear being supplied by dream on and the menswear by Jarrold, the Norwich-based department store.

“It’s a really fun way to raise awareness of The Blossom Charity as fashion plays such a big part in the work we do.

“Giving a woman a new style is a really powerful technique for helping her to express her personality and this is the perfect opportunity to showcase this new-found confidence and inspire others to do something outside of their comfort zone.”

The event will be divided into 15 shows, each around two hours in length.

Models will be strutting their stuff along the 58 metres of catwalk. In total, over 900 outfits will be modelled.

Volunteers can also still apply to model.

Visitors will also have the chance to win a raffle prize of two tickets to an Ed Sheeran concert in Vienna, with flights and one night’s hotel accommodation.

A 32GB iPad up for grabs for the runner-up, and the third prize is two ‘Diamond styling days’, worth £175 each and supplied by dream on. Tickets are on sale for £1 each and the raffle will be drawn on 16 October.

A few famous faces will grace the fashion show, including Russell Osman and John Wark, former players for Ipswich Town Football Club.