Eye-based Castleton Brass flying the flag for East Anglia as it makes national finals for third straight year

An Eye-based brass band will be flying the flag for East Anglia after it made the finals of a national competition – for the third time in a row.

Castleton Brass will compete in the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham on Sunday, September 17.

We are absolutely delighted to be participating in the finals for the third time in a row Christine Wade, treasurer, Castleton Brass

It was back in March when the band came out on top at the regional contest in Stevenage, competing against others from Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckingham, London, Norfolk, Suffolk and more.

They were declared third section champions of the London and Southern Region of the National Brass Band Championships.

Band treasurer, Christine Wade said: “We are absolutely delighted to be participating in the finals for the third time in a row.

“We have been working since March to raise funds to enable us to compete and we still need to raise funds.”

The band has launched a ‘Sponsor a Player’ initiative to help fundraise – there are 25 brass musicians, three percussionists, and a musical director.

Businesses and individuals are invited to sponsor a musician for £50.

Anyone interested should call Christine Wade on 077144 56546, or email info@castletonbrass.co.uk.

For more on Castleton Brass, visit www.castletonbrass.org.uk