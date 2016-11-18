Eye Bach Choir singing two requiems

Eye Bach Choir will be singing two requiems, by Duruflé and Fauré, on Saturday, November 26.

The Binns organ, brought to Eye by the choir in a £2,000 fundraising bid, will be used for the requiems by composers who composed for the organ.

Ian Le Grice will play the organ and soloists are

soprano Lisa Cassidy and baritone Edward Kay.

The works are described as tuneful and ‘remarkably comforting’. The concert is as Eye’s St Peter and St Paul’s church, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets available from 01379 871272 or the website www.eye bachchoir.co.uk