Eye art students take over Pizza House to show skills at ‘pop-up’ exhibition

The art department from Hartismere School in Eye presented a small snapshot of its creativity this week, when it took over a local business for one night for a special ‘pop-up’ exhibition.

A private view of artworks created by current GCSE and A-level pupils was shown off at a private viewing on Tuesday night, after the school gained permission to use the vacant premises of The Pizza House takeaway in Magdalen Street to set up the displays.

Co-ordinated by school art teacher Caroline Aldous-Goodge, the exhibition will remain in the shop for the rest of 2016, and features examples of fine art, illustration, graphics, textiles, photography, art craft and design.

Ruth Stanley, Hartismere School art technician and artist in residence, thanked all who attended on Tuesday, and said they hoped to make the displays available for more viewings before Christmas.

“Each piece of work is a strong representation of the individualistic style and aesthetic quality pupils at Hartismere School are involved in making,” she said.

“It was an excellent turn out and the students’ work was greatly received.”