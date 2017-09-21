Eye and Scottow pair to brave Land’s End to Norwich cycle for charities

Two men will brave a gruelling cycle from Land’s End to Norwich Cathedral to raise money for homeless charity Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney and the British Heart Foundation.

Fundraisers Charles Wilson, from Eye, and Matt Purling, from Scottow, were inspired by Matt’s father, John Purling – who was a trustee of Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney – who died in April.

Matt said: “I’m feeling pretty good about the trip. Charles and I have been training hard so we’re both in the right place.”

The 800-mile ride starts on September 23 and ends on September 30 – aiming to raise £5,000. To sponsor the cycle, go to: justgiving.com/teams/mattandcharlie