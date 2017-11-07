Exhibition in Harleston draws on talented local artists

When Laura Chatten-Stow gave birth to her daughter, Iris, she found life away from the classroom a bit too slow for her liking, so she took up painting.

Now, she has set up an exhibition to display the work of Harleston’s local artists.

The 34-year-old said: “My mum gave me the idea to start painting – it was the first time I had done it since high school.

“I then set up a Facebook page and started getting commissions.”

Laura said there wasn’t much of an opportunity to show of the area’s untapped talent. So, she has teamed up with The Swan Hotel in Harleston to exhibit the work of local artists.

“I hope to make the exhibition a quarterly event,” Laura added. “Local art is something of real worth.”

The exhibition starts on Wednesday, November 8, and ends on Sunday, November 12. Opening times will be between 11.30am to 5pm daily, apart from Sunday when it will be open between 9.30am and 12.30pm. Entry is free on all days.

A exhibition preview will be held on Tuesday, featuring prosecco and live music. Tickets cost £7.

Laura added: “We have the work five local artists on display, showing a variety of styles and techniques.”

For more information, contact The Swan Hotel on 01379 852221, or go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StowsStuff/.