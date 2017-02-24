EXCLUSIVE/PICTURES: ‘Something they will never forget’ as Diversity visit Eye to boost some of region’s best dancers

Street dancers from around the Diss Express area had “the experience of a lifetime” after members of superstar dance troupe Diversity visited Eye at the weekend.

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely of the troupe, which beat Susan Boyle in the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, were the visitors to Hartismere School, to give 50 of LK’s School of Dance workshops, as well as sign autographs and pose for selfies.

Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo from Diversity hold a dance workshop with the LK School of Dance in Eye. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Banjo was a contestant on the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, while Kiely is currently appearing in E4 show Celebs Go Dating.

Lynne Bailey, principal of the dance school, praised the duo for taking time out of their schedule to make the trip to Suffolk, and said their visit had inspired her dancers.

This year, LK’s School of Dance celebrates 10 years since it was established, and its dancers have competed in a host of national and international competitions.

“It was absolutely brilliant – it was fantastic,” she told the Diss Express.

It is something they will never forget Lynne Bailey, principal, LK’s School of Dance

“They are such nice lads. It was nice because it was not a case of them just coming in, having a workshop, and then going.

“They were chatting with the class, having a laugh, and joking with them. It was like they had come as if they were all friends with the kids.

“They were just completely grounded, down to earth, and did fantastic workshops with the kids.”

She continued: “It was an experience of a lifetime for them. How many kids can say they have performed their routines to Diversity? It is something they will never forget.

“It has given them even more of a flair for dancing, which is what we are trying to instil into them. A lot of the kids still cannot believe they were in the same room as Diversity.”

And Ms Bailey said the effect of their visit to Eye was virtually immediate. The following day, at an event in Sudbury, LK’s School of Dance celebrated their record haul, bringing home 106 trophies.

“I think everyone was just inspired by the previous day,” she explained. “They went on the next day and were completed fired up.”

LK’s School of Dance will be staging a competition in Eye on March 19, featuring dance schools from Thetford, Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton and more, and hope to host a show later on this year as part of their 10-year celebrations.

n For more information on LK’s School of Dance, visit www.lksschool of dance.co.uk or contact 07835 021439 or lynne@lksschoolofdance.co.uk

n LK’s School of Dance has recently launched an all-boys dance class, which is held at DC3 in Vinces Road, Diss, on Wednesdays, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

People can turn up on the night.

n A drama class is also being run in Palgrave on Mondays at the community centre, 5pm to 6.30pm. Those wishing to attend can also turn up on the night.

Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo from Diversity hold a dance workshop with the LK School of Dance in Eye. (L-R)Perri Kiely, Lynne Bailey and Jordan Banjo. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography