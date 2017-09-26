‘Exciting’ times ahead for Stradbroke High School with new executive head and partnership on the horizon

Stradbroke High School is braced for some ‘exciting’ times ahead as it welcomes a new executive headteacher – and is set to join a new partnership.

Jonathan Taylor has taken over since the retirement of Andrew Bloom last month. Mr Taylor is chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust (SET), of which Wymomndham College is the founding school – with Stradbroke set to join this term.

“I am very excited to formally start the partnership, bringing together two of the region’s most successful schools,” said Mr Taylor.

“My work as executive head teacher involves working with the whole community to offer the very best we can for our students.

“Crucially my role involves working with a range of other schools too, to share ideas and best practice.

John Axtell, head of school at Stradbroke High School, said these were “exciting” times.

“We have recently celebrated another set of superb GCSE results, seen many of our ex-students progress onto higher education at some of the country’s top universities, and we are entering a new phase in our partnership with Wymondham College,” he added.

“I am especially looking forward to working alongside other schools in the trust, including Wymondham College, to further enhance our provision.

“One benefit of this link is an additional progression route for students post-sixteen, with the possibility of a transport link for students between the schools”.

- An open evening will be taking place at Stradbroke High School tonight (Tuesday) at 6.30pm. Both Mr Taylor and Mr Axtell will be available to talk to interested parents of potential students and teachers. Students will also be gibing guided tours of the school and its facilities.