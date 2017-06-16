Conservation project hires first employee after £60,000 grant

The Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) has secured a grant that has allowed the project to hire its first conservation manager.

The £60,000 grant was given by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.

The LOHP is a volunteer run charity established by local residents in 2002 to promote the conservation and enjoyment of the fenland habitats and landscapes of the upper valley of the Little Ouse river. The river is on the boundary of Norfolk and Suffolk near Thelnetham.

The project has 71 hectares of land in active conservation management. They work to increase public access to areas by creating new footpaths and providing guided walks.

Rob Martyr will be the new conservation manager working four days a week. He will be overseeing the day to day running of the project.

He said: “I was inspired by what the LOHP and its partners have achieved already, and I really relish the chance to be a part of its continuing development.

“I’m particularly looking forward to meeting and working with the LOHP’s many volunteers – it’s inspiring that so many people have such a commitment to their local project.”