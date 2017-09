Things blossomed at the Diss & District Horticultural Society Early autumn show as dahlias and chrysanthemums were among the entries to be judged.

The show, on 2nd September at Roydon Village Hall, saw Roly Copping scooping many first prizes across classes.

Society chairman, Greta Sturgeon, was very please with the successful show, while also winning the Silver Challenge Plate for best decorative exhibit.