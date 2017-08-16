Enjoy fur and feathers at the Eye Family Fun Day

Have your say

Looking for a fun day out for all the family? Then the free Eye Family Fun Day 2017 on August 27 has you covered.

CJ’S Birds of Prey will be one of the main features, along with alpacas, and donkey rides.

Starting at 11am, ITV Anglia’s Malcolm Robertson will officially open the event at the Eye Community Centre at noon, and Park Radio will keep things going throughout the day.

The Eye Dog Show and Green Dragons Morris Men are a few of the many attractions.