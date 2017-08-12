‘Emotional’ farewell to Diss Boots employee of 43 years

For almost 44 years the aisles of Boots pharmacy in Diss have been Diane Ruddock’s livelihood – but now she bids an “emotional” farewell as she enters retirement.

She said: “It’s really, really emotional because it’s like the end of an era.

Diane Ruddock surrounded by friends and colleagues on her final day of work at Boots in Diss. Picture: Andrew Martin.

“I would have been working her for 44 years in October – it’s like a lifetime, isn’t it?”

Miss Ruddock, 59, who has always lived in Diss, started work at Boots when she was 16-years-old, working on Saturdays. She then became a supervisor and for the last ten years she has been a dispenser – organising medication for the general public and care homes.

She added: “It has changed no end over the years, but for me it’s now time to go. I’ve loved every minute of it and the people I work with are like my family.”

Friends and staff organised a surprise presentation for Miss Ruddock on Friday to celebrate her final day of work.

Miss Ruddock’s colleague and friend, Julie Mallows, has worked at Boots in Diss for 33 years.

She said: “Diane is lovely, she is a real character and lots of fun. It’s not going to be same when she is gone.”

Jenny Dell, who has worked with Miss Ruddock for 16 years, said: “I will miss her, she is always there to help her when you need advice.”

Diane says she plans to rest now she has retired.