Emergency services called after car crashes into house in Winfarthing

A man has suffered slight injuries after his car collided with a house in Winfarthing.

A blue Vauxhall Astra hit the property in Goose Green, after leaving the carriageway before 10am.

Police and fire crews were called at about 9.55am and arrived at 10.12am. Fire crews from Attleborough, Diss, and Thetford attended the incident.

Fire crews provided scene security and assisted the ambulance service.

The male driver, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The house was slightly damaged.