Electrical items, bags and cash stolen in Diss burglary

Electrical items, two bags, and a quantity of cash has been taken during a burglary in Diss at the weekend.

It happened at an address in Pursehouse Way, sometime between 10.30pm on Saturday, May 6, and 7.15am the following morning.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or has any information regarding the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Hayley Jennings at Bethel Street CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.