ELECTION 2017: Dan Poulter wins back seat in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Conservative candidate Dr Dan Poulter has been re-elected as MP for the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency.

He received more than double the votes of any other party, polling 17,185 more than his closest rival, Labour’s Elizabeth Hughes.

Dr Dan Poulter has been re-elected as MP for the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency

Following his victory, which was announced at Wherstead Park, Ipswich, at around 4am, he said: “I’m delighted that the people of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have put their faith in me once again to be their MP. I’ve always prided myself on being a hardworking constituency MP and it’s pleasing to see my percentage of the votes now being over 60 per cent. I will do my best, as I always have done before, to work hard for everybody, no matter who they voted for, to ensure this constituency has a hardworking MP in the months and years ahead.”

Mrs Hughes, who has stood as an MP three times in East Anglia, said she had hoped but not expected to win and was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the result.

“We’ve got 6,000 more voters from the last election, for labour, which is an increase of 60 per cent, approximately, from last time so we’re absolutely delighted. We’ve also taken 3,000 off the Conservative majority – it was 20,000 last time and is down to 17,000 now so we’ve got an actual base to start working even more in the constituency and we’re right behind him, so please don’t be complacent Mr Poulter.”

Turnout was up from the last election at 73 per cent.

The Suffolk Central & Ipswich North and South Suffolk counts in progress at Wherstead Park, Ipswich

Conservative James Cartlidge was also re-elected to the South Suffolk constituency, again winning more than double that of any other party.

Full results for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich: Dan Poulter (Conservative) 33,992; Elizabeth Hughes (Labour) 16,807; Aidan Van de Weyer (Liberal Democrat) 2,431; Regan Scott (Green) 1,659; Stephen Searle (UKIP) 1,635.

Full results for South Suffolk: James Cartlidge (Conservative) 32,829; Emma Bishton (Labour) 15,080; Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne (Liberal Democrat) 3,154; Robert Lindsay (Green) 1,723; Aidan Powlesland (UKIP) 1,449.