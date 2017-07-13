Wortham primary school’s bug hotel aims for silver award

It is not just humans who can enjoy a five-star hotel experience, with children at Wortham Primary School building a bug hotel.

The project aims to encourage wildlife to the school grounds and give mini beasts a safe home.

Some of the pupils at Wortham Primary School with their Bug Hotel they have created. Pictured from left Monty Huckle, Rhys Chisman, Jed Huckle and Lily Pratt. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Head of science at the school Michelle Erith said: “The children have been working incredibly hard building the bug hotel.

“They have been so enthusiastic about the project. It is a fantastic addition to our outdoor area.

“The children love looking for and identifying mini beasts.”

The mini beast hotel is made from a range of natural and recycled materials, aimed to attract hedgehogs, beetles, woodlice, spiders, ladybirds and many other creepy crawlies to fill its vacancies.

Roof tiles have been added to keep the bug hotel’s occupants dry.

Wortham Primary School is hoping that the construction of the bug hotel will help them achieve a silver award in the Eco-Schools project.

Eco-Schools is a global programme taking place in 64 different countries.

Altogether, 16 million children are involved – not to mention millions more insects and other tiny creatures.

Eco-Schools’ top award, the Green Flag award, is given to schools who follow the Seven Steps to ensure that Eco-Schools is pupil-led, involves hands-on, real-world learning, and gets the whole school and the wider community involved.

Eco-Schools advice includes encouraging the use of greener everyday alternatives for everything from pencils to carpets.

“With the construction of the bug hotel, the school is very close to achieving its silver award,” added Mrs Erith.

Resources for the project have been donated by Jewson’s of Diss, Tree Fellas, Ridgeons and Diss Garden Centre.

For more information, go to http://eco-schools.org.uk .