Wilby Primary School entertained parents, carers and members of the community with their performance of Jack and the beanstalk on June 22.

The performance involved all of the school’s pupils from Year 2 to Year 6 and was based on one of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes.

Headteacher Mrs Wiseman, said: Music and drama continue to be at the heart of Wilby school and the standard of performance last night reflected the importance given to the Arts at our school.”