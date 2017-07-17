Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA School in Debenham enters £10,000 Dulux competition for dining room transformation

A Debenham primary school has fought off competition from across the country to be shortlisted for a competition that will see the school’s dining hall transformed.

Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA School was shortlisted in the national contest by Dulux to win £10,000 of colour and design services.

The school council are really keen to have an impact on school life Headteacher Julia van Ek

Year 5 school councillors, Henry Myers and Abigail Woodhouse, earned their school a place in the final six of the competition by writing an entry.

The school’s hall is currently used on a daily basis for school lunches, breakfast club, music lessons and is also let out to local groups including Rainbows and Guides.

The school council asked pupils for their design suggestions for the hall if they were to win the competition.

Students decided to create an art wall which could be changed periodically and where they can express their emotions.

The school also plans to hold competitions to decide what will be shown on the display wall. Photos of school events would also be displayed if they would the competition.

The competition is being run in association with Dulux Smarter Spaces – an initiative which promotes ‘learner-led design’ and the use of colour and design in schools. The aim is to encourage pupils to be involved in the decoration planning process.

Headteacher Julia van Ek, said: “The school council are really keen to have an impact on school life.

“Please get behind their efforts and vote to transform our dining room. We have an excellent school cook and would like to make the dining hall a bright and welcoming place in which to eat lunch.”

Entries will be open to a public vote until Friday 8th September, when a panel of judges will decide upon the two winning schools.