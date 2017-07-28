Pre-school’s joy at outstanding Oftsed rating

Have your say

For years, Occold Pre-School has been ranked as ‘good’, but now a new inspection by Ofsted has seen the school boosted to ‘outstanding’.

Linda Jay has been working at the pre-school for 22 years and is now manager.

She said: “I am over the moon. It is really fantastic that we have been ranked as outstanding.

“The staff here are terrific and highly trained. The children are fantastic and the families have been really supportive.”

The pre-school celebrated its new ranking with a celebratory picnic on Monday.

“All the children and staff had a really good time,” said Mrs Jay. “The weather was nice and there were outdoor games on the field.”

Ofsted conducted an inspection of the pre-school on May 25.

The report read Mrs Jay is “committed to provide children with an outstanding learning experience,” and “the staff team is highly motivated and works exceptionally well together.”

The report also found that children “flourish and thrive” at the pre-school.