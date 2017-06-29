‘Outstanding’ SIAMS result for Palgrave Primary School

Palgrave Primary School has been rated as ‘outstanding’ after a recent inspection by the regular statutory inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

Inspector Jean Johnson’s report said the school’s strong Christian ethos is celebrated by all and has a recognisable impact on behaviour, attitudes and relationships within the school.

She also commented on the strong and effective partnership between the school and the local church community and the in impact of collective worship embedding Christian values such as compassion, and responsibility in the everyday life of the school.

Palgrave primary school is part of the Tilian Partnership multi academy trust, a trust of several Christian schools.

The school was also praised for its charity work, such as taking part in Children In Need and Foodbank.

The report said that students at the school were making the expected academic progress and more.

Principal of the Tilian Partnership Andrew Berry, said: “This Outstanding SIAMS rating is a terrific and gratifying result.”