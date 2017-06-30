New Pre-Reception class breaking the mould at Riddlesworth Hall School

Riddlesworth Hall School is breaking the mould with the introduction of a new class and a new way of teaching phonics to its pupils.

The new Pre-Reception class for three to four year-olds aims to prepare children for reception and make the transition into school less of a shock.

Children learn to read and write using a new phonics system called Anima-Phonics which teaches them phonics in an entirely new way.

The independent school is believed to be the only school in Norfolk and Suffolk to be currently using this new method.

Principal of Riddlesworth Hall School Susan Hayes, said: “Pre-Reception at Riddlesworth was formed in the summer term of 2017. We introduce a structured form which scaffolds the children’s learning to give them the best start ready for their reception year.

“Pre-Reception children love the new phonics program and watching their little faces when they read their first word is wonderful.”