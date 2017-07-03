New minibus delivers sports opportunities for Palgrave primary school pupils

A new minibus is changing physical education and sport for pupils at Palgrave primary school.

The minibus will allow the school’s pupils to take advantage of local sports opportunities that aren’t available at the present limited facilities.

Our pupils now, thanks to local support, have access to some of the best facilities and coaches in the area... Head of school Julia Waters

This term, pupils have been treated to weekly coaching at Heywood Tennis centre and Diss Golf Club for their PE lessons.

The new minibus was paid for by the school by using money reserved for promoting physical activity and curriculum development as well as some of its funding from the government for PE and sport.

Head of school Julia Waters, said: “Palgrave primary is a wonderful school at the heart of the community, but its positioning between two roads and having to use the village green for break times due to not having a playground of our own, has meant that in the past our pupils have been disadvantaged in opportunities that most schools take for granted.

“Our pupils now, thanks to local support, have access to some of the best facilities and coaches in the area. We also intend to use the minibus to develop our Forest School provision and for visits within the local area”.

Principal of the Tilian Partnership Andrew Berry, said: “Sport makes an tremendous contribution to the school.”