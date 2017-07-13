More than 300 primary school children get involved with Diss High School’s picnic sports day

More than 300 four and five year olds were treated to activities at Diss High School’s key stage 1 picnic sports day on Tuesday. Children from Dickleburgh, Garboldisham, Scole, Diss Infants, Diss Junior and Roydon enjoyed a picnic on the school field followed by activities focusing on agility, balance and coordination skills.

The games involved balancing on beams, obstacles, water based activities. limbo challenges, parachute and frisbee games. The event was organised by the school’s Higher Sports Leaders.