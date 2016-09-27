Launch of new multi-academy trust for primary schools

Four Suffolk primary schools have joined forces to launch the Tilian Partnership, a federation comprising the schools in Gislingham, Palgrave, Bardwell and Old Newton.

This multi-academy trust will give pupils an improved education while reducing administrative costs for each school, with the potential for increased staff and recruitment opportunities.

Chair of Governors Kit Wells said: “I am very excited about this new chapter in the life of our four schools. We firmly believe that it is the right move in our circumstances. By becoming a Multi Academy Trust, we are able to take control of our own affairs for the benefit of the children at all our schools.

“Our first priority is quality of teaching and learning, followed by ensuring we have the right resources and facilities for our schools. I am delighted by the way staff and governors have risen to the challenge of the conversion to an academy.”

Governors said it is in the best interests of the schools when local authority services are likely to worsen because of funding pressures.