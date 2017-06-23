Framlingham pupils enjoy science week

Science came to life for pupils taking part in Framlingham College prep school’s science week.

The week ran from June 12 to 16.

Pupils at Framlingham College's prep school enjoy an exciting science week.

Pupils from nursery to Year 7 experienced a variety of activities both inside and outside the college.

This included visits to Jimmy’s Farm to learn about sausages, Dinosaur Land to discover the giants that once roamed the earth, Colchester Zoo to study conservation and Pensthorpe Natural Park to see some of the most endangered animals as well as some local Norfolk wildlife.

Another highlight was canoeing on Wroxham Broads with The Canoe Man.

Pupils were also treated to visiting Kerr Farm and the i-Fly indoor skydiving.

When back at school, pupils had a visit from The Bug Man Martin Rapley,, bubbleologist Bella Bubbles, science magician Matt Pritchard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and members of the college’s science department.

Pupils also experienced science for themselves with eye and owl detection, slime, coke and mentos and static electricity.

Head of science Sonia Moon, said: “It’s been a stimulating, educational, fun and awe-inspiring week, and one which will be remembered for a long time to come.”