Debenham High School said farewell to its Year 11 musicians at its Summer Music Concert last Friday and Saturday.

Parents, carers, family and friends enjoyed a picnic in the grounds of Crow’s Hall as they listened to music.

Pupils from Debenham High School perform at the grounds of Crow's Hall. PICTURE: CHRISTOPHER GROVER.

The school said farewell to its Year 11 musicians at the night’s performance.

Years seven and nine also performed their production of William Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’.