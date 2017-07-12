Bishop of Dunwich opens new outside area at Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP School in Debenham

It was a special occasion for Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP School in Debenham as the school welcomed the Bishop of Dunwich to officially open a new outside area.

Reverend Dr Mike Harrison officially opened the new Early Years outside area on Tuesday – once home to an outdoor swimming pool in disrepair.

This new space will transform the learning opportunities for our youngest pupils Headteacher Julia van Ek

The new outside area has been made possible due to funding from the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich. The Friends of School has also raised funds for several large pieces of play equipment.

Work started on the outside area in May last year and was finished during the Easter holidays.

Musicians from Years five and six performed as the visitors and pupils took their seats. Four reception children shared what they like about the outside space and Bishop Mike cut the ribbon to a fanfare played by pupils.

A celebration cake was also specially made by the school cook .

The headteacher Julia van Ek, said: “This new space will transform the learning opportunities for our youngest pupils who are able to access all areas of their curriculum outside.”