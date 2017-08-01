Education fund for Diss pupils past and present opens

Young people in Diss waiting on their GCSE and A Level results and planning their futures can be supported with grants from the Taylor and Hammond Foundation.

Applications for the fund are now open, and are available to young people, 25 and under, who have attended school in Diss.

It aims to support people to fulfil their ambitions, whether they are to progress to further or higher education, to take up an apprenticeship, or continue their learning in some other way. Applications are welcome for educational expenses of every kind including equipment, field trips and travel costs.

The closing date is September 30. Application forms can be obtained by emailing tandhammond@gmail.com or by post from the foundation, c/o 1 Heywood Road, Diss, IP22 4DJ.