Education fund bids in Diss are now open

Applications for financial help from the Taylor and Hammond Education Fund are now open to young people under the age of 25 who have attended school in Diss.

The fund can support young people to fulfil their ambitions, whether it be to progress to further or higher education, take up an apprenticeship, or continue learning in another way.

A spokesperson for the fund said: “Any young person under the age of 25 who has attended school in Diss is eligible to apply for help with education expenses from the fund.

“Applications are welcome for expenses of every kind including equipment, field trips and travel costs.”

The closing date for the current funding opportunity is March 31, 2017,

Application forms can be obtained by emailing tandhammond@gmail.com or by post from the foundation, c/o 1 Heywood Road, Diss, IP22 4DJ.

