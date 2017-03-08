Ed Sheeran rules out performance at Framlingham Castle

Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran has ruled out playing at Framlingham Castle — but says he wants to perform at Portman Road one day.

Framlingham-raised Sheeran was invited to play at the famous landmark are referencing it in his song Castle on the Hill.

The track, which Sheeran described as a “love song to Suffolk”, appears on his third album entitled ÷ (Divide), which was released on Friday.

“I think it is still too close to home,” he said.

“I would love to go and play Portman Road. I think that would be the closest place to home that I would be comfortable playing.

“I don’t know when that is going to happen but it will happen eventually in my career.”

Sheeran added he had been contacted about the possibility about performing at the home of Ipswich Town, which has a capacity of more than 30,000.

He was spotted at the East Anglian Derby between Norwich and Ipswich at Carrow Road last month.

“We had already booked in all the gigs for next year,” he continued. “There are certain contractual clauses...I don’t really know, but you basically can’t book certain gigs too close to each other.

“If you have got a show in London, the promoters get a bit weird if you book in Ipswich.

“When I do it, it is going to have to be a one-off thing.”