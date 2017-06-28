Ed Sheeran not visiting Suffolk as tour dates announced - yet

Framlingham-raised Ed Sheeran has not included Suffolk on his 2018 tour dates.

The list of tour dates were announced this morning at around 9am.

The singer songwriter had previously ruled out playing at Framlingham Castle — but said he wants to perform at Portman Road one day.

Sheeran was invited to play at the famous Framlingham landmark after referencing it in his song Castle on the Hill.

The track, which Sheeran described as a “love song to Suffolk”, appears on his third album entitled ÷ (Divide).

Although Suffolk has not made the list of tour dates, the singer songwriter has said in a recent tweet that more dates and locations may be announced.

For more information of Ed Sheeran’s UK tour dates, go to edsheeran.com/tour.