Ed’s threads help raise £7,000 for EACH

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has benefited from a sale of Ed Sheeran’s threads — to the tune of nearly £7,300.

The Framlingham-raised singer/songwriter is an ambassador for the charity, which launched an auction of 70 tops, trousers and trainers on eBay last month.

Bids came in from as far as America and Australia, while one super fan from Germany shelled out £897.55 for five items.

The top performing lot was a pair of orange Adidas trainers, packaged with a postcard signed by Sheeran, which sold for £555.55.

Jason High, EACH eBay Manager, said: “Once again, the generosity of Ed and his fans has helped us raise thousands of pounds to continue caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and supporting their families.”