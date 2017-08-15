EAST HARLING MURDER: Trial date set for Peter Wrighton murder suspect

Have your say

The trial of the man accused of killing 83-year-old Peter Wrighton will take place in February.

Alexander Palmer, 23, of Cringleford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning and was remanded in custody. His trial date has provisionally been set for February 12, 2018. It is expected to last two weeks.

East Harling, Norfolk. Norfolk Police continue their search for evidence and questioning members of the public about the murder of Peter Wrighton at woods south of East Harling on 5th August 2017. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Palmer appeared before the court via video link from HMP Norwich. He is charged with the murder of Mr Wrighton, of Banham, who was found in woodland near East Harling.

A Home Office post mortem found he had been repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

More than a dozen people attended the four minute hearing before Judge Stephen Holt.

Palmer, who had served as a gunner in the Army, spoke only to confirm his identity.

Prosecutor Chris Youell said: “I’m told by my learned friend that Mr Palmer is not in a position to apply for bail today so I’m asking for a remand in custody through to a pre-trial preparation hearing.

“I think there will be some kind of trial in this case and the trial date I understand is mooted as the 12th of February.”

The hearing was adjourned for a preliminary hearing on September 12 after Stephen Dyble, for Palmer, confirmed the trial date.

Judge Holt told Palmer: “Mr Palmer I hope you have understood what’s gone on this morning at this crown court.

“There will be a hearing in one month’s time on the 12th of September that is a plea and case management hearing.

“At the moment I am provisionally pencilling the trial date for the 12th of February next year.

“I’m told at the moment, It’s very early days, that the trial is likely to take place in two weeks.”