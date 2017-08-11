EAST HARLING MURDER: Police release CCTV footage of 83-year-old victim

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has been released of Peter Wrighton – the man who was murdered in woodland near East Harling on Saturday.

Police overseeing the investigation into the murder of the 83-year-old from Banham are appealing for ‘vital’ witnesses to come forward.

Peter Wrighton's route. Picture: Crown copyright and database rights 2017.

The appeal comes after Peter’s body was found at 10.45am on Saturday 5 August 2017 in woodland area near to the five ways junction in East Harling.

The CCTV shows Mr Wrighton on the morning of his death in a local shop – it can be viewed here.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: “On behalf of Peter’s family, we continue to ask for information. We want to hear from you if you are someone who knows this area or frequents it, perhaps to walk or run.

“We want to hear from you if you have seen Peter walk his dogs in that area or nearby in recent weeks or months, but especially on Saturday 5th August. I have released a map of the route that Peter travelled on Saturday and an image of him on CCTV from a local shop with the hope it will jog memories.”

The police have also released a map of Mr Wright’s journey on the day he was murdered.

In a press conference at Norfolk Constabulary Force Headquatres yesterday, police revealed they were looking for three men in particular who may have been near the area where Mr Wrighton’s body was found.

Anyone with information about the murder or any suspicious activity should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 0800 056 0944 or 0207 158 0010, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.