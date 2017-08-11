EAST HARLING MURDER: Police investigating ‘all avenues’ of enquiry as witness identified

Detectives investigating the murder of Peter Wrighton have said they will be “exploring all avenues” in their enquiries.

The body of the 83-year-old from Banham was found at 10.45am on Saturday, August 5 in woodland area near to the five ways junction in East Harling.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham near East Harling.

Police appealed to three men yesterday who were seen in different areas close to the murder scene.

Police revealed today that one of these men has been identified and police will speak to him in “due course”.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: “We have already heard from more than 220 people but we will be exploring all avenues in our enquiries and we are still keen to hear from more.

“In particular we want to be called by or about two different men who were seen in different areas close to the murder scene.”

The first man police wish to identify is a white male with a tanned complexion, aged 25 to 30-years-old, and between 5ft 9in tall and 5ft 11in tall. He is described as being of athletic build with short dark wavy hair and dark eyes. It is believed he was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey floppy, gym-style shorts above the knee, and heavyduty flip-flops.

The second man is described as a white male, aged between 30 to 50-years-old, of medium build and wearing dark-coloured clothing. He was seen walking without a dog in the northern area of the heath.

Mr Wrighton’s last known sighting was within the Kenninghall Post Office between 10.08am and 10.12am on Saturday.

His car, a red Skoda Fabia, was parked close to The Street, the road close to the heathland where he was walking his dogs Dylan and Gemma.

Det Supt Andy Smith said: “The breadth of investigation is far reaching and involves numerous strands.

“The Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) assigned to this investigation work closely with the family, who are partners in the investigation, to offer both support and to assist in the investigation.

“FLOs offer support to the family around the clock, giving advice and guidance.

“A team of Police Search Advisors are leading a number of searches at the scene. The search area is considerable and the search team are using a range of detection techniques and methods including use of metal detectors and dogs.”

He added there has been fingertip level searches in key areas to ensure all available evidence is identified and recovered.

Anyone with information about the murder or any suspicious activity should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 0800 056 0944 or 0207 158 0010, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.