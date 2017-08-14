EAST HARLING MURDER: Man, 23, charged with murder

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly dog walker, who was stabbed to death in woodland near East Harling.

Alexander Palmer, of Dereham Road, Bawdeswell, was today (Monday, August 14) charged with murder following an investigation by the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Peter Wrighton, 83, of Banham, was found dead in woodland last Saturday morning (August 5) after he was stabbed multiple times in the neck and head.

Palmer has been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court for his first hearing at 10am this morning.