EAST HARLING MURDER: Inquest opened on victim Peter Wrighton

An inquest has been opened into the death of THE 83-year-old grandfather who was stabbed to death while out walking his dogs AT East Harling.

A post-mortem found that Peter Gerald Wrighton, died as a result of incised wounds to the neck.

The former BT engineer was found unresponsive by a member of the public in woodland on Saturday, where he had gone to walk his dogs.

Paramedics pronounced Mr Wrighton, who was born in Tottenham, dead at the scene.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told Norfolk Coroners’ Court that Mr Wrighton had left his home in Banham, Norfolk, earlier in the morning to walk his dogs.

He was identified at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday, by his wife Ann, 76. The couple had been married for 59 years.

The inquest was adjourned for the police murder investigation to continue.

A review will be held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on December 14.

Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, said: “I would ask people to remain vigilant and to contact us if they see anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information should call the ‘Operation Graduate’ helplines on 0800 056 0944 or 0207 158 0010.

Yesterday his family paid tribute to Mr Wrighton as ‘an immensley kind’ man.