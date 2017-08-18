EAST HARLING MURDER: Family of murdered Peter Wrighton pay further tribute to ‘mild-mannered’ and ‘gentle’ man

The family of murdered Banham pensioner Peter Wrighton said he would have been “so touched” that “so many people thought so highly of him” after cards, flowers and kind words poured in for him following his death.

The 83-year-old’s body was discovered in woodland near East Harling on the morning of Saturday, August 5.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham near East Harling.

A Home Office post mortem revealed he had suffered stab wounds to his head and neck.

His family described him as “mild-mannered” and “gentle” and thanked the public for their support and tributes.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Norfolk Police and the officers from surrounding forces who have worked and continue to work tirelessly on behalf of him. We would also like to thank all the people who have assisted the police, it is greatly appreciated,” they said.

“We have received so many cards, flowers and kind words from those who knew Peter and it has been a great comfort to us at this time.

“He would have been so touched to know that so many people thought so highly of him.”

Mr Wrighton’s son added: “My dad was the sweetest, most mild-mannered, gentle old boy you could wish to meet.

“To have him taken from us in such a way is, at the moment, too much for us to comprehend.”

Alexander Palmer, aged 23 and of Freesia Way, Cringleford, is accused of Mr Wrighton’s murder.

He will appear next at Norwich Crown Court on September 12 for a pre-trial and preparation hearing.