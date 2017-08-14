EAST HARLING MURDER: Cringleford man charged with murder to appear at crown court tomorrow

Have your say

A Cringleford man will appear at crown court tomorrow after being charged with the murder of Peter Wrighton.

Alexander Palmer, 23, of Freesia Way, Cringleford, was charged early this morning and appeared in front of magistrates in Norwich later the same day.

It comes after 83-year-old Mr Wrighton, from Banham, received fatal stab wounds in woodland near East Harling on Saturday, August 5.

The Street in East Harling remains closed whilst the investigation continues and officers are still working in the area, providing reassurance, speaking with witnesses and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Detectives are also searching and forensically examining a number of locations which are linked to the ongoing investigation.

Palmer will appear at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow at 9am.