EAST HARLING MURDER: Bressingham Steam and Gardens pays tribute to ‘kind, giving, gentle gentleman’

Bressingham Steam and Gardens has paid tribute to a former volunteer who was murdered in broad daylight in East Harling.

Peter Wrighton, 83, and from Banham, whose body was found in woodland on Saturday, August 5, volunteered there for a number of years.

The whole Bressingham family from now and the past is utterly shocked and saddened by the horrendous way such a kind and giving, gentle gentleman left us

Alastair Baker, of the museum, said: “Peter Wrighton is warmly remembered by many of the staff and volunteers at Bressingham. Peter began at Bressingham in 1990 and guarded the trains for hundreds of thousands of visitors over his years here.

“Peter was one of the staff who used to train new guards here at Bressingham, so was often one of the first people new members of staff would spend time with.

“All our thoughts are with his family, who must be devastated at this time.”