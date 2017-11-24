East Coast Hospice charity shop in Diss closed down

A charity shop in Diss has been suddenly closed down by its head office – despite originally set to close in January next year.

East Coast Hospice shop opened on Market Hill, in Diss, in 2014.

The shop has had a turbulent year, with manager Paula Reeder setting up an online petition to save the shop from closure and the shop was targeted by vandals last month - with windows trashed and doors glued shut.

Chairman of East Coast Hospice, Jennifer Beesley, said the shop had been “running at a loss” and the charity needed to be mindful when generating funds for its project to build an independent hospice for the people of Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Mrs Beesley added the charity was open to the idea of opening another shop in the town if it could generate enough money.