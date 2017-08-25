East Anglian retailer with stores in Attleborough and Pulham Market raises funds for Each appeal

An East Anglian retailer with stores in Attleborough and Pulham Market has given almost £52,000 to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) appeal .

QD Stores pledged to raise £25,000 to help Each build the nook – a new children’s hospice for Norfolk.

Staff at stores across the region, including at the Cherry Lane garden centre in Pulham Market and Thing-Me-Bobs in Attleborough, have been raising money.

Staff at the Attleborough store fundraised by taking on a sponsored month-long challenge of not eating any junk food, dressing up for Hallowe’en and walking round the town with collection buckets, raising over £400.

A cheque for £37,630 was presented to Each fundraiser Sophie Mayes by associate director of trading James Collins and co-ordinator David George from QD Stores.

Sophie said: “We want to say a huge thanks to everyone at QD Stores. They have been fantastic and their staff and customers have really got behind the nook appeal.”

James Collins said: “We set out to raise £25,000 and we are all over the moon that we have doubled our target. Our customers have also been brilliant in helping us.”

QD will be joining in with Each’s Heroic event on September 23, with a 5km obstacle course at Old Buckenham.