Early drawings show what Eye’s brand new library could look like

This is what Eye’s brand new library may look like – and your views are being sought.

A new chapter in the town’s library service is set to be written with plans afoot for a brand new building.

And an early artist’s impression of what that may look like has gone on display.

The public is welcome to pop into the town’s current library, in Buckshorn Lane, during their opening hours and have their say.

A spokesman said these artist’s impressions were just initial drawings for consultation and not for the final planning application, which will be submitted later on.

The Diss Express reported last month how Suffolk County Council’s plan to bring a new library to Eye were progressing well.

The Council plans to sell the current library, which has served the community for the best part of 40 years, and build a brand new building in Cross Street. Planning and development for the move will progress throughout 2018, with the new library likely to open in Spring 2019.

Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Libraries hope the project will bring a range a benefits – including a modern facility with additional storage space and accessible toilet facilities.