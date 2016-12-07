EACH praises “very generous” donation of presents from Diss Morrisons store

Christmas in Quidenham is set to sparkle that little bit brighter this year after the Morrisons store in Diss donated presents to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The donation includes a selection of toys with books and puzzles, many of which have a sensory element, which EACH says is “ideal” for the children and young people they care for.

Emily Weeks, EACH Activities Assistant and Sharon Eakers, Morrisons Community Champion with a selection of the toys donated ANL-160712-155637001

Sharon Eakers, Diss Morrisons Community Champion, visited the charity’s Quidenham hospice this week to drop off the donation. Sharon said: “At Morrisons in Diss we enjoy nurturing close ties with the local community.

“When it came to choosing a local charity this Christmas, EACH was a clear choice. For us, EACH is an important local charity providing invaluable support to families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions through its hospices in East Anglia.

“Everyone at Morrsions Diss is delighted to be donating a selection of toys and other gifts to help bring a little sparkle this Christmas to the children, young people and families that EACH so kindly and admirably support.”

Sarah Fisher, EACH Play Specialist at Quidenham, said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Morrisons in Diss for this very generous donation.

“We really appreciate their support.

“There’s a great mix of toys - some featuring elements such as lights, noise and things that spin – these are ideal for our more sensory children.

“This great selection of toys and books that will be well used both by the children we care for and their brothers and sisters.”

For more information EACH visit www.each.org.uk.