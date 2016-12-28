EACH ‘incredibly grateful’ after Norwich City players donate to Quidenham hospice

A pair of Norwich City football players have given youngsters at a hospice in Quidenham a pre-Christmas treat, thanks to a generous donation on their annual visit.

Canaries club captain Russell Martin and teammate Steven Whittaker took a special trip to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) facility this month, where they met with children, families and hospice staff, before handing over a cheque to support people with life-threatening conditions.

The players, both Scotland internationals, signed autographs, discussed the support families receive, answered questions about the club and their careers and handed out Norwich City goody bags.

Carol Plunkett, Norfolk Fundraising Manager for EACH, stated: “The players visiting the hospice is so special for the families we work with and this donation will make such a difference to those that we care for.

“Norwich City are long-standing supporters of EACH and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued help.”

Pete Maxey, EACH Care Manager at the Quidenham hospice, added: “This has become a very special day in our annual calendar and every year our families and young people are so thrilled to meet the players.

“I’d like to thank them for taking time out of their busy schedules to come along.”